Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Ulemas/Zakireen met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Thursday.

The meeting discussed in detail the contingency plan to be arranged from 1st Muharram to Ashura and later on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and presented their suggestions.

The participants of the delegation expressed their full satisfaction with the preparation of the foolproof contingency plan by the police this year and the overall security measures adopted under it and assured their full cooperation to the police.

On the occasion, the delegation also informed about the problems faced by the processions on the roads affected by development works.

The delegation also assured that they will not only nurture the atmosphere of mutual affection, unity, and brotherhood but also strengthen mutual relations by promoting initiatives like inter-school harmony.

IGP Sindh instructed Zonal DIGPs and District SSPs of Karachi that under the Muharram Contingency Plan security should be made foolproof for 1st Muharram to Ashura.

In this regard, special focus should be placed on the coordination with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcement agencies/intelligence agencies.

While the suggestions and consultations offered by the Shia scholars/Zakireen should also be included in the Muharram Contingency Plan, said the Sindh Police chief.

In addition, he said the ban on the proscribed organizations will continue.

Ghulam Nabi Memon directed the DIGP Security and Emergency Response Maqsood Memon to make the overall security measures of prominent personalities/religious leaders more extraordinary.

At the end of the meeting, the participants of the delegation prayed for the progress, prosperity and integrity of the country and its people.

In the meeting, Additional IGP Special Branch Khadim Hussain, DIGP - Headquarters Sindh, DIGP -Traffic Karachi also briefed the meeting about the traffic measures.

On the occasion, DIGPs of South, West, and East and AIGPs of Operations, Logistics Sindh were also present.