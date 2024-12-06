Open Menu

Delegation Of Under-training Officers Visits Safe City Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The under-training foreign officers from the school of Military Intelligence visited Safe City on Friday.

A public relation officer told APP that the delegation visits the command and control center the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police operations center hall.

They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.

Furthermore, the delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” emergency helpline.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.

The delegation expressed special gratitude to DG Safe City Islamabad and his team for this successful visit.

