Delegation of Urban Planning Unit KP calls on DC

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of the Urban Planning Unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanagullah and brief him about the City Improvement Project here at Deputy Commissioner's Office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Urban Planning Unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanagullah and brief him about the City Improvement Project here at Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The delegation of the Urban Planning Unit, Planning and Development KP briefed the DC about the future improvement of infrastructure in the city under City Improvement Project, Parking Plaza, Green Bullet, Solid Waste Management, Waste Water Treatment, Land Flood Site, JICA Scheme Extension besides other issues were discussed.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad assured the delegation of full cooperation from the district administration and reiterated that the district administration was always ready to provide all possible help in providing better facilities to the citizens.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Local Government Inayatullah Waseem, Project Director PMU Wasif Shinwari, ADB Social Safeguard Expert Hashmat, PMU Project Coordinator Faisal, Deputy Manager WSSCA Zeeshan Pervez and TMO Abbottabad Syed Waqas Shah.