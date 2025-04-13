Open Menu

Delegation Of US Congress Calls On Ayaz Sadiq

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq received a visiting delegation of the United States Congress comprising Congressman Jack Bergman, Congressman Tom Suozzi and Congressman Jonathan Jackson at his residence.

The meeting was followed by a dinner attended by Members of Parliament, including representatives from the US-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, said a press release.

Welcoming the delegation, the Speaker underscored the significance of Parliamentary engagement as a cornerstone of robust democratic systems.

He expressed his appreciation to the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, as well as to Congressman Jackson, for their engagement with Pakistan within the US Congress.

The Speaker reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to its relationship with the United States and emphasised that such inter-parliamentary exchanges serve to strengthen mutual understanding between the two nations.

The visiting Congressmen expressed gratitude for the Speaker's warm hospitality and acknowledged the importance of sustained cooperation and regular parliamentary interaction.

