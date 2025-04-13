Delegation Of US Congress Calls On Ayaz Sadiq
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq received a visiting delegation of the United States Congress comprising Congressman Jack Bergman, Congressman Tom Suozzi and Congressman Jonathan Jackson at his residence.
The meeting was followed by a dinner attended by Members of Parliament, including representatives from the US-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, said a press release.
Welcoming the delegation, the Speaker underscored the significance of Parliamentary engagement as a cornerstone of robust democratic systems.
He expressed his appreciation to the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, as well as to Congressman Jackson, for their engagement with Pakistan within the US Congress.
The Speaker reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to its relationship with the United States and emphasised that such inter-parliamentary exchanges serve to strengthen mutual understanding between the two nations.
The visiting Congressmen expressed gratitude for the Speaker's warm hospitality and acknowledged the importance of sustained cooperation and regular parliamentary interaction.
Recent Stories
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation of US congress calls on Ayaz Sadiq3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani overseas’ delegation visits Lok Virsa13 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over demise of Prof Khurshid Ahmed13 minutes ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security23 minutes ago
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan33 minutes ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects43 minutes ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country53 minutes ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up1 hour ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 931 hour ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO1 hour ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh1 hour ago