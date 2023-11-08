Open Menu

Delegation Of Welfare Organizations Calls On Commissioner Malakand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023

Commissioner Malakand Division, Saqib Raza Aslam on Wednesday was called on by a delegation of welfare organizations consisting of the Relief Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UNICEF, UNOCHA, UNIOM, and Islamic Relief at his office at Saidu Sharif here

Matters regarding the distribution of winterization kits and relief packages in the vulnerable and weather-hit areas of Swat, Dir Upper, Chitral Lower; Chitral Upper were discussed. The participants were briefed about the distribution of winterization kits and relief packages to deserving families.

Commissioner Malakand Division appreciated the role of donors and thanked the delegation for their constant support to the people of Malakand Division.

