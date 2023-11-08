Delegation of welfare organizations calls on Commissioner Malakand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Malakand Division, Saqib Raza Aslam on Wednesday was called on by a delegation of welfare organizations consisting of the Relief Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UNICEF, UNOCHA, UNIOM, and Islamic Relief at his office at Saidu Sharif here

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Malakand Division, Saqib Raza Aslam on Wednesday was called on by a delegation of welfare organizations consisting of the Relief Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UNICEF, UNOCHA, UNIOM, and Islamic Relief at his office at Saidu Sharif here.

Matters regarding the distribution of winterization kits and relief packages in the vulnerable and weather-hit areas of Swat, Dir Upper, Chitral Lower; Chitral Upper were discussed. The participants were briefed about the distribution of winterization kits and relief packages to deserving families.

Commissioner Malakand Division appreciated the role of donors and thanked the delegation for their constant support to the people of Malakand Division.

APP/vak