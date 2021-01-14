UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Writers From Gilgit-Baltistan Calls On PAL Chairman

A delegation led by renowned Gilgit-Baltistan writer, researcher and author Muhammad Hassan Hasrat called on Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Prof. Dr. Yousuf Kushk on Thursday

They have discussed the issues related to promotion of literary activities in Gilgit-Baltistan. On this occasion, Muhammad Hassan Hasrat presented his new book titled "Gilgit-Baltistan and Adhooray Khawab" to the PAL Chairman, said a news release issued here.

This book was the first novel about Baltistan written in the context of Gilgit-Baltistan's war of independence and Pakistan's integration into the region.

Dr. Yusuf Kushk appreciated the literary services of Muhammad Hassan Hasrat and congratulated him on the publication of the new book.

Muhammad Qasim Naseem, a member of the PAL board of Governors hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan discussed other issues including providing scholarships to deserving poets and writers of Gilgit-Baltistan under the PAL.

