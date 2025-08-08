Delegation Of YPF Led By Its President Calls On Speaker Of Balochistan Assembly
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:15 PM
A delegation of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the National Assembly, led by President YPF, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, MNA, called on the Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai, at the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan on Friday
The delegation also held discussions with Members of the Balochistan Assembly on critical youth-centric issues.
During the meeting, the delegation deliberated on several pressing matters concerning youth, including rising unemployment, the law and order situation, the alarming number of out-of-school children, political polarization, and the overall lack of opportunities for youth empowerment.
The YPF delegation also briefed the Speaker on the preparations for the upcoming YPF Grand Convention, scheduled for the first week of September. Key aspects such as the formation of a dedicated training team and the formulation of resolutions, bills, and amendments to strengthen youth representation were discussed.
Both sides agreed on the need for collaborative efforts, and the Speaker assured full cooperation and support in this regard.
The discussion further touched upon the grave implications of political polarization and the urgent need to counter divisive narratives.
The YPF delegation underscored that out-of-school children are particularly vulnerable to negative influences and emphasized the importance of inclusive education.
President YPF, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, MNA, shared the Forum’s ongoing policy development initiatives and highlighted the critical role of parliamentarians in articulating the needs and aspirations of the youth with clarity and purpose.
Additional points of discussion included the influence of the tribal system on youth opportunities, the necessity of ensuring equitable access to employment for the youth of Balochistan, and concerns regarding the negative portrayal of law and order conditions by sections of the media, despite the presence of progressive initiatives.
General Secretary YPF, Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani expressed serious concern over the lack of media coverage of positive youth-oriented initiatives and the widespread dissemination of misleading content through both social and electronic media.
President YPF, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, MNA, reaffirmed the Forum’s unwavering commitment to the national cause and expressed confidence that through collective resolve, the challenges faced by youth in Balochistan could be effectively addressed.
Following the meeting, the delegation was given an official tour of the Assembly Hall of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan.
The visit concluded with a tour of the Assembly Library, where the delegation received a detailed briefing on the library’s historical significance and its vital role in supporting the legislative process.
The session highlighted the library’s extensive collection of legal, historical, and research-based resources, and its continued dedication to fostering informed policymaking and knowledge development among members of the Assembly.
