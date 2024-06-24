Delegation Of ZAC Led By Malik Naseer Calls On CM Bugti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A delegation of the Zameendar Action Committee (ZAC) led by Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani met the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday.
Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani and Finance Secretary Babar Khan were also present on the occasion,
During the meeting, issues of transfer of agricultural tube wells to solar energy were discussed between the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the landowners.
The Chief Minister also contacted the Federal Secretary Power Division on this occasion and inquired about the progress on the project of conversion of agricultural Tube wells of Balochistan to solar energy,
On which the Federal Secretary Power Division gave an explanation and said that due to the busyness of the federal budget, the affairs have come to a standstill.
The Chief Minister while talking to the representative delegation of the landlords said that the issues of solarization would be dealt with soon.
He said that the provincial government allocated ten billion rupees for the project of Agriculture solar shifting in the budget of the next financial year.
He said that shifting of agricultural tube wells to solar energy would reduce the complaints of power shortage.
The Chief Minister said that load shedding could be eliminated, if the consumers would pay their bills regularly saying that conscious awareness has to be created in the public about paying the bills.
For which it is necessary that the elected representatives conduct a campaign for awareness among the people so that the important problem like lack of energy in the province can be solved forever, he said.
