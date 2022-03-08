UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Zakat Foundation USA Visits Paraplegic Centre

Published March 08, 2022

A representative delegation of American Muslim Welfare Organization, Zakat Foundation led by its Executive Director, Halil Demar Tuesday visited Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad and appreciated services being provided to patients in the rehabilitation facility

The delegation was briefed by Head of Paraplegic Centre, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas about the working and recuperating facilities being provide to patients in the centre.

Halil Demar lauded the humanitarian service of the centre and said that patients are treated with care and being provided physical, medical and psychological help to overcome post traumatic after effects.

He also appreciated the efforts of paraplegic centre to rehabilitate war victims and spine injury patients of neighboring Afghanistan.

He also assured making efforts to highlight rehabilitation services being provided to patients in the center and treatment milestones under the current administration.

