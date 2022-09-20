UrduPoint.com

Delegation Presents Rs 15 Mln Cheque For CM Flood Relief Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 09:38 PM

A delegation of overseas Pakistanis led by Aamir Khan met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and presented a cheque of 15 million rupees to the CM for the Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said that the rehabilitation of flood victims was a priority. The flood victims were rescued in time and the relief work was going on rapidly, he noted and added that expatriates had donated generously to flood affectees.

Farooq Arshad, Zafar Chaudhry, Sohail Anjum and Shehzad Khan were included in the delegation.

