Delegation Presents Rs25m Cheque To CM Punjab

September 17, 2022

Delegation presents Rs25m cheque to CM Punjab

A delegation of notables from Sialkot met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and presented a cheque of Rs25million for CM flood relief fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of notables from Sialkot met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and presented a cheque of Rs25million for CM flood relief fund.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that the cooperation of the philanthropists for the rehabilitation of flood affectees is praiseworthy adding that the spirit of the people in coming forward to help their flood affected brothers and sisters is highly appreciable.

The CM highlighted that every single penny being deposited in the CM Flood Relief Fund will be spent on the settlement of the flood affectees.

He directed to formulate an effective monitoring system for the transparent disbursement of funds.

The CM vowed to provide the amount to the real deserving being deposited in the CM Flood Relief Fund.

Those who met included Usman Dar, Qaisar Baryar, Chaudhry Akhlaque, Ali Asjad Mahli, Khawaja Masood, Sarfaraz Bhatti, Hassan Khawar and Zia Chaudhry.

