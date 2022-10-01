UrduPoint.com

Delegation Presents Rs5m Cheque To Chief Minister Fund

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Delegation presents Rs5m cheque to Chief Minister Fund

A delegation of overseas Pakistanis met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at Chief Minister's Office in which the office-bearers of PML-Q (New York) presented a cheque of Rs5 million for the CM Flood Relief Fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of overseas Pakistanis met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at Chief Minister's Office in which the office-bearers of PML-Q (New York) presented a cheque of Rs5 million for the CM Flood Relief Fund.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said that every single penny being deposited in the fund would be spent on the welfare of flood affectees as a foolproof system had been chalked out to carry out proper monitoring of the fund.

He said that the heirs of the deceased during the flood had been given financial aid amounting to Rs one million each and the government was also providing financial aid over the loss of a house and the livestock. The CM appreciated the philanthropists for their help to the flood-affected people and lauded the overseas Pakistanis who generously helped the flood victims.

He said that a comprehensive strategy had been formulated to redress the complaints of the overseas Pakistanis.

