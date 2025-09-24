Open Menu

Delegation Reviews Facilities At Flood Relief Camps

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, probationary officers from the 53rd Common Training Programme visited flood relief camps and a field hospital established in the district.

The delegation inspected the tent field hospital set up at Sharqpur where basic health facilities are being provided to affected patients. Deputy Director Development Jahangir Shabbir Butt briefed the officers about the facilities and relief measures at the camps.

Later, the delegation also visited the tent village at Shahbazpur and interacted with the flood-affected families residing there.

