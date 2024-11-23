Delegation Sent To Review Security Situation In Kurram
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a high level delegation to Kurram to improve the security situation in the area.
The delegation comprises the provincial law minister, Chief Secretary KP, Commissioner Kohat Division, Deputy Inspector General Police Kohat and other high level officials.
The delegation would take measures to improve the security situation and also make efforts to utilize area jirga for the purpose.
Provincial Law minister, Aftab Alam has said that recommendations would be forwarded to the chief minister. He said that all the concerned departments are making tireless efforts to improve the law and order situation in Kurram.
