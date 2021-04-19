UrduPoint.com
Delegation To Meet Hafiz Saad Rizvi In Kot Lakhpat Jail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:19 PM

Delegation to meet Hafiz Saad Rizvi in Kot Lakhpat Jail

The Sources say that both sides will hold discussion to end confrontation and to bring situation back to normal in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) A nine-member delegation will meet Sahibzada Hafiz Saad Rizvi at Kot Lakhpat jail, the sources say.

They say that Sahibzada Hamid Raza will lead the delegation to meet Hafiz Saad Rizvi today in the jail. Both sides will hold discussion to end confrontation and to bring situation back to normal.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that 11 policemen including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) taken hostage by a religious group in Lahore were released.

Sheikh Rasheed said they held successful talks with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

“First round of talks have been successful after which TLP released the policemen it had held hostage. The second phase of talks will start after Sehri,” announced Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

According to the Punjab Police, TLP workers attacked Nawankot police station early in the morning and and took the policemen hostage.

The Interior Minister said that negotiations were successfully carried out by the Punjab government and expressed hope that matters would be resolved in the second round of talks.

