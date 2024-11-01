ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday was informed about the details of a delegation sent to the USA for efforts to release Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from prison.

The delegation which is comprising Fouzia Siddiqui, Talha Mehmood, Anoshay Rehman and a doctor would hold meetings with US officials.

The IHC’s Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the case regarding the release of Dr. Aafia from prison in the US. Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman informed the court regarding the details of a four-member delegation to visit after the US elections.

The court adjourned further hearings till the end of November.