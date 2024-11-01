Open Menu

Delegation To Visit US For Dr. Aafia's Release: IHC Told

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Delegation to visit US for Dr. Aafia's release: IHC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday was informed about the details of a delegation sent to the USA for efforts to release Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from prison.

The delegation which is comprising Fouzia Siddiqui, Talha Mehmood, Anoshay Rehman and a doctor would hold meetings with US officials.

The IHC’s Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the case regarding the release of Dr. Aafia from prison in the US. Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman informed the court regarding the details of a four-member delegation to visit after the US elections.

The court adjourned further hearings till the end of November.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Aafia Siddiqui Visit Doctor November Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in ..

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

3 hours ago
 Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong K ..

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

3 hours ago
 Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for ..

Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design

3 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of ..

Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration

3 hours ago
 Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

19 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

19 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

19 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

19 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan