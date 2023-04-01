UrduPoint.com

Delegation Upraises AJK PM About Doctor's Chatter Of Demands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of Mirpur Healthcare Community called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday.

The delegation led by Dr Adnan Marghoub and Dr Ijaz Raja, while briefing the premier about the issues relating to the hospital and medical college, presented a charter of demands on behalf of the community.

The charter of demand includes increasing the honorarium of house officers and post-graduate trainees in the upcoming budget, increasing the salary of medical officers and specialists according to their respective cadres and grades, increase of salary and grant of allowances to doctors working in remote areas, regularization of 120 doctors with more than five years of ad-hoc service who served during the Corona epidemic.

Addressing the shortage of staff at Kashmir Institute of Cardiology Mirpur on an emergency basis, immediate appointment of a Nephrologist at DHQ Mirpur, the permanent appointment of a Psychiatrist at DHQ Mirpur, the establishment of an Oncology Hospital in Mirpur for treatment of cancer patients, enhancing postgraduate training opportunities, starting MSMD programme organized by universities in various specialities, allocation of 100 kanals of government land for doctors in all three divisional headquarters Mirpur, Rawalkot and Muzaffarabad.

The prime minister, on the occasion, agreed upon all the demands and assured the visiting delegates that all their legitimate demands would be fulfilled and whatever problems faced by the community would be addressed on a priority basis.

The prime minister also assured the delegation that during his next visit to the city, he would pay a detailed visit to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College.

The delegation comprised Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Raja, Dr Tahir Mehmood, Dr Gohar Latif, Dr Ahmed Naeem Kayani, Dr Shoaib Khan, Dr Majid Altaf, Sajid Ahmad Chaudhry and others, whereas Medical Superintendent Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital Mirpur Dr Amir Aziz and Principal Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Professor Dr Faisal Bashir.

Meanwhile, Central Chairman Zakat Council Chaudhry Muhammad Siddique called on Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan. Speaking on the occasion, the PM directed the concerned authorities to ensure fair distribution of Zakat among the poor and needy in Azad Kashmir.

The PM said that as per his announcement, an amount of 6000 and 12000 rupees should be paid as zakat and dowry funds to needy people.

Chaudhry Muhammad Siddique briefed the prime minister about the issues related to the Zakat Council.

The prime minister assured him that all the problems faced by the council would be addressed on a priority basis.

On this occasion, the government ministers including Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, Chaudhry Maqbool Gujjar were also present.

