Delegation Visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital On PM’s Directives

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 09:17 PM

On the special instructions of the Prime Minister and the Government of Punjab, a high-level delegation visited Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, Gujrat, to express solidarity with injured citizens and review medical facilities

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) On the special instructions of the Prime Minister and the Government of Punjab, a high-level delegation visited Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, Gujrat, to express solidarity with injured citizens and review medical facilities.

The delegation was led by Major General Muhammad Imran Khan Babar, Federal Minister and PML(Q) Senior Vice President Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan.

Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, District Police Officer Mustansar Atta Bajwa, Medical Superintendent Dr. Ayaz Nasir, and other senior district officers were also present.

The officials visited the trauma unit as well as the male and female emergency wards, where they met injured patients and distributed flowers and sweets on behalf of the Punjab Government.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders lauded the bravery and professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the nation against hostile threats. They reaffirmed that all national institutions are united and the Pakistani nation stands resolute and proud of its defenders.The delegation emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to public welfare, national security, and the protection of Pakistan’s sovereignty. They also praised the courage and resilience shown by the citizens of Gujrat in the face of adversity.

