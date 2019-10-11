UrduPoint.com
Delegation Visits Chief Minister Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:13 PM

Delegation visits Chief Minister office

A 80-member delegation of 21st National Security Workshop comprising parliamentarians, senior civil and military officers and members of civil society on Friday visited the CM Office, 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A 80-member delegation of 21st National Security Workshop comprising parliamentarians, senior civil and military officers and members of civil society on Friday visited the CM Office, 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam here.

Provincial Ministers Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Raja Yasir Hamayun and Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar welcomed the delegates.

The delegation was given detailed briefing on development projects, reforms in the fields of education, health and law and order in the province.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Sardar Ejaz Jaffar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary Planning and Development Imran Sikandar Baloch and officers concerned were also present.

