Delegation visits GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Senior Vice President of Seerat Study Center Khawaja Masood Akhtar with a delegation on

Wednesday visited the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and met with

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Bashir.

In the meeting, it was agreed to renew the memorandum of understanding between

the GCWUS and Seerat Study Center so that both institutions could jointly educate students

and the public about Seerat of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

New education and training programmes should be organized in both institutions so that the

general public and students can get new learning opportunities.

Khawaja Masood Akhtar invited Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir to deliver

a lecture titled “Iqbal, Quaid and Pakistan” at the Seerat Study Center on

January 16.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary Seerat Study Center Asad Ijaz, Prof

Abdul Kabir (Islamia College), Registrar Ijaz Ahmed and Chairperson Institute of Arabic

and Islamic Studies Dr Syeda Sadia.