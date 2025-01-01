Delegation Visits GCWUS
January 01, 2025
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Senior Vice President of Seerat Study Center Khawaja Masood Akhtar with a delegation on
Wednesday visited the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and met with
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Bashir.
In the meeting, it was agreed to renew the memorandum of understanding between
the GCWUS and Seerat Study Center so that both institutions could jointly educate students
and the public about Seerat of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).
New education and training programmes should be organized in both institutions so that the
general public and students can get new learning opportunities.
Khawaja Masood Akhtar invited Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir to deliver
a lecture titled “Iqbal, Quaid and Pakistan” at the Seerat Study Center on
January 16.
The meeting was attended by General Secretary Seerat Study Center Asad Ijaz, Prof
Abdul Kabir (Islamia College), Registrar Ijaz Ahmed and Chairperson Institute of Arabic
and Islamic Studies Dr Syeda Sadia.
