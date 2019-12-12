Delegation visits Lahore Waste Management Company

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of chief executive officers (CEOs) of the Water and Sanitation Service Company Kohat, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday visited the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

According to the LWMC sources here, the delegation was led by Water and Sanitation Services Company Peshawar CEO Syed Zafar Ali Shah. The purpose of the visit was to review the LWMC working and its ongoing cleanliness activities in the city.

The delegation also visited video wall control room established in the LWMC central office and viewed video monitoring of cleanliness operation in the city.

LWMC Operations Deputy General Manager Asif Iqbal gave a detailed presentation regarding the working of the LWMC.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the LWMC for maintaining cleanliness in the city.

LWMC Chairman Rao Imtiaz said that the company was making sincere efforts to provide the best clean environment to the Lahorites.