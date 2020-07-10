Delegation visits LWMC central office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A four member delegation including UN Habitat consultant Professor Malik Amir Khan on Friday visited Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) central office to review company's steps with regard to Clean and Green campaign.

LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Anwar Malik and Operations Assistant Manager Hamza-bin-Masood and others thoroughly briefed the delegation about Clean and Green drive.

The delegation also visited video wall control room set up in LWMC central office besides various areas of the city including China Chowk, GPO Chowk, Mall Road, Lakhodair landfill site and others.

Prof Malik Amir Khan lauded LWMC steps with regard to Clean and Green campaign.