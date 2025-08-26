Delegation Visits Mirpurkhas, Explores Development Initiatives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) 30-member delegation of Provincial Probation Common Management Course visits Mirpurkhas. Divisional Commissioner briefs on city's history, agriculture, and cultural heritage Initiatives for development and public welfare.
According to APP correspondent, He highlighted Mirpurkhas' global recognition for mango production and its reputation for religious harmony and brotherhood.
He informed the delegation about the administration's efforts to promote agricultural produce, handicrafts, tourism, and cultural heritage.
Initiatives include providing freelancing courses to youth, encouraging tree plantation, and improving institutions for public welfare. These efforts aim to make the region self-sufficient and prosperous.
DC Dr. Rashid Masood Khan briefed the delegation on Mirpurkhas' history and development. He stated that 653 development schemes are in progress, with a cost of Rs. 1779 million. The district has 112 health facilities, over 300 educational institutions, and 57 RO plants providing clean drinking water.
APP/hms/378
