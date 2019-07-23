UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Visits Overseas Pakistanis Commission Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:41 PM

Delegation visits Overseas Pakistanis Commission office

A delegation led by prominent British Pakistani Businessman Aneel Musarrat visited the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission in G.O.R. I, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation led by prominent British Pakistani Businessman Aneel Musarrat visited the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission in G.O.R. I, here on Tuesday.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Ch. Waseem Akhatr and Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari.

Vice Chairperson welcoming the honourable guests said, Overseas Pakistanis were eager to see Pakistan progressing and were making efforts to fulfil this dream.

"We here at Overseas Pakistanis Commission are working under effective plan in order to facilitate our Pakistani expatriates and our doors are always open for them," he added.

Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ahsan Waheed briefed the delegation in detail about the working mechanism of OPC, the number of resolved complaints and other issues.

Aneel Musarrat lauding the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission said that remarkable work was done by Overseas Pakistanis Commission in helping expatriates.

He said, "We shall also work together in law-making process to make OPC more effective and functional." He also promised to provide assistance in establishing Advisory Councils in different countries especially the United Kingdom. The places suggested by him are Manchester, London and British High Commission considering the number of Pakistanis in these areas.

Vice Chairperson OPC Ch Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Muhammad Ahsan Waheed thanked the delegation for their visit and assurance of cooperation in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit London Manchester United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with delegation from Sheik ..

12 minutes ago

Script of sports policy finalized: Punjab Sports M ..

37 seconds ago

Bulgarian president vetoes costly deal to buy US F ..

39 seconds ago

Hydle power generation from Tarbela Dam reaches 29 ..

41 seconds ago

Pakistan Prime Minister Says He Plans to Meet Tali ..

45 seconds ago

DHS Defends Plan to Allow More Rapid Deportations ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.