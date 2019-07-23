Delegation visits Overseas Pakistanis Commission office

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation led by prominent British Pakistani Businessman Aneel Musarrat visited the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission in G.O.R. I, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation led by prominent British Pakistani Businessman Aneel Musarrat visited the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission in G.O.R. I, here on Tuesday.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Ch. Waseem Akhatr and Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari.

Vice Chairperson welcoming the honourable guests said, Overseas Pakistanis were eager to see Pakistan progressing and were making efforts to fulfil this dream.

"We here at Overseas Pakistanis Commission are working under effective plan in order to facilitate our Pakistani expatriates and our doors are always open for them," he added.

Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ahsan Waheed briefed the delegation in detail about the working mechanism of OPC, the number of resolved complaints and other issues.

Aneel Musarrat lauding the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission said that remarkable work was done by Overseas Pakistanis Commission in helping expatriates.

He said, "We shall also work together in law-making process to make OPC more effective and functional." He also promised to provide assistance in establishing Advisory Councils in different countries especially the United Kingdom. The places suggested by him are Manchester, London and British High Commission considering the number of Pakistanis in these areas.

Vice Chairperson OPC Ch Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Muhammad Ahsan Waheed thanked the delegation for their visit and assurance of cooperation in future.