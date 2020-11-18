Delegation visits PSCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :International Family Planning Adviser to the United Nations Dr Yilma Al-Azar with a delegation visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednesday.

The delegation comprising 10-member received and briefed by COO PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan.

On this occasion, the delegation was taken to the authority's various sections like operations and monitoring Center, PUCAR 15Center.

The delegation was also briefed about the Media Monitoring Center, Advanced Traffic Management System, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition System.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on the Safe Cities project in the security situation.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed security and monitoring process with the help of the PSCA cameras.

International Family Planning Adviser to the United Nations Dr Yilma Al-Azar said :"This is the first time I have visited Lahore and such a large security wall installed by the PSCA is amazing. I am very happy to see this technologically equipped Department." The participants also expressed satisfaction on the authority's geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles by the virtue of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and the network of strategically placed cameras.

The members of the delegation said that the implementation of the modern system of international standards for security was commendable.

Later, a commemorative shield was also presented from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.