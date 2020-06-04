Delegation visits PSCA

(@FahadShabbir)

A 11-member delegation on Thursday visited PSCA, PPIC3 to secure first-hand insight of the faculty here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A 11-member delegation on Thursday visited PSCA, PPIC3 to secure first-hand insight of the faculty here.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting the same.

The delegates were taken to the IC3 sections dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit, and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center.

"It is really commendable that state of the art and latest equipment of international standards is being installed in the city for its security, surveillance and seamless monitoring round the clock", the delegation expressed their thoughts.

They said that modern technology and the quality of training in the Safe cities project were commendable.