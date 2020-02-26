Delegation visits Punjab Safe City Authority

A seven-member delegation led by IG Communication & Information Technology Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan on Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), PPIC3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A seven-member delegation led by IG Communication & Information Technology Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan on Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), PPIC3.

PSCA Managing Director Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration Officer Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about various functions of the project and advanced technologies supporting it.

The delegation was taken to the IC3 sections dealing 15 operations, police dispatch unit, video control unit, media monitoring unit, and the PSCA insignia cam-surveillance operations management center.

"It is really commendable that the latest equipments of international standards is beinginstalled in the city for its security, surveillance and monitoring round-the-clock", thedelegates expressed their views.