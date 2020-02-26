UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Visits Punjab Safe City Authority

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:04 PM

Delegation visits Punjab Safe City Authority

A seven-member delegation led by IG Communication & Information Technology Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan on Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), PPIC3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A seven-member delegation led by IG Communication & Information Technology Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan on Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), PPIC3.

PSCA Managing Director Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration Officer Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about various functions of the project and advanced technologies supporting it.

The delegation was taken to the IC3 sections dealing 15 operations, police dispatch unit, video control unit, media monitoring unit, and the PSCA insignia cam-surveillance operations management center.

"It is really commendable that the latest equipments of international standards is beinginstalled in the city for its security, surveillance and monitoring round-the-clock", thedelegates expressed their views.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Nasir Media

Recent Stories

400 robotics, AI experts take part in inaugural MB ..

36 minutes ago

Mauritanian President receives UAE Minister of Sta ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Innovator’s Awar ..

41 minutes ago

Samsung showcaseswhat’s in store for the region ..

50 minutes ago

SEPA decides to strengthen its monitoring mechanis ..

1 minute ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stresses journalists unity t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.