UrduPoint.com

Delegation Visits Rangers Shooting, Saddle Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Delegation visits Rangers shooting, saddle club

Over 295 people belonging to different segments of society on Tuesday visited Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club and Rangers Training Center and School

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 295 people belonging to different segments of society on Tuesday visited Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club and Rangers Training Center and school.

On the occasion, prominent civil, social personalities, members of civil administration, national cricketers, showbiz personalities and senior Rangers officers were also present, said a news release.

The visitors were briefed about the physical standards and eligibility required for induction in Rangers and physical training. They were also briefed about the capacities and skills of Rangers officers and personnel to face any challenge.

An anti terrorist mock exercise and drill was also showcased by a special contingent of Rangers on the occasion.

The delegation also met the Director General of Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry.

DG Rangers said besides the efforts of law enforcement agencies to restore peace in megalopolis, the role of pointing out the criminal activities by the citizens was also important.

He said collective efforts were needed to discourage the criminal activities for the development and progress of the country.

A question and answer session was also held on the occasion. The participants of delegation applauded the efforts of Rangers for restoring the peace in the city.

Related Topics

Terrorist Rangers Showbiz Progress Criminals

Recent Stories

Balochistan, Punjab moves in Blind Cricket T-20 Su ..

Balochistan, Punjab moves in Blind Cricket T-20 Super League final

31 seconds ago
 PSF Jr Squash Circuit No 2 second round matches he ..

PSF Jr Squash Circuit No 2 second round matches held

32 seconds ago
 National Assembly okays over Rs 10.83 billion gran ..

National Assembly okays over Rs 10.83 billion grants for Information Ministry

34 seconds ago
 Administrator inquires after ailing MNA Kanwar Nav ..

Administrator inquires after ailing MNA Kanwar Naveed Jameel

35 seconds ago
 Special funds allocated for cancer patients' treat ..

Special funds allocated for cancer patients' treatment: minister

37 minutes ago
 AC Farooq takes action against encroachments, ille ..

AC Farooq takes action against encroachments, illegal profiteering in Qetta

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.