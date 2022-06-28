Delegation visits Rangers shooting, saddle club

(@FahadShabbir)

Over 295 people belonging to different segments of society on Tuesday visited Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club and Rangers Training Center and School

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 295 people belonging to different segments of society on Tuesday visited Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club and Rangers Training Center and school.

On the occasion, prominent civil, social personalities, members of civil administration, national cricketers, showbiz personalities and senior Rangers officers were also present, said a news release.

The visitors were briefed about the physical standards and eligibility required for induction in Rangers and physical training. They were also briefed about the capacities and skills of Rangers officers and personnel to face any challenge.

An anti terrorist mock exercise and drill was also showcased by a special contingent of Rangers on the occasion.

The delegation also met the Director General of Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry.

DG Rangers said besides the efforts of law enforcement agencies to restore peace in megalopolis, the role of pointing out the criminal activities by the citizens was also important.

He said collective efforts were needed to discourage the criminal activities for the development and progress of the country.

A question and answer session was also held on the occasion. The participants of delegation applauded the efforts of Rangers for restoring the peace in the city.