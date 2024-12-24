Open Menu

Delegation Visits Women University Swabi To Review Progress On Establishment Project

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A high-level delegation from the Planning and Development Department (P&DD) and the Higher Education Archives and libraries Department (HED) of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited the main campus of Women University Swabi to review progress on the project "Establishment of Women University Swabi."

The delegation included Mst. Gul Rukh, Assistant Chief P&DD, Mr. Nouman, Senior Planning Officer HED, and Engr. Mujahid, Planning Officer HED. They were joined by university officials, including Dr. Raisa Bano, Registrar; Shafi Ullah Marwat, Director P&D; Ihsan Ullah Marwat, Additional Registrar and Deputy Treasurer; Tayyab Ur Rehman, Deputy Treasurer; and Engr. Mohammad Aamir, Deputy Director Works and Incharge Project.

The visit focused on inspecting the construction and physical status of civil works under the project.

The delegation expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and emphasized the importance of completing the remaining work efficiently.

A detailed presentation on the 2nd Revision of the PC-I for the project was delivered by Engr. Mohammad Aamir, Deputy Director Works.

He highlighted the need for revising the PC-I to ensure timely completion of the remaining work, addressing key technical and administrative challenges. The revision aims to align the project with public interest and ensure that the development meets the university's long-term needs.

This project is a key initiative to enhance higher education opportunities for women in the region, contributing to the socio-economic uplift of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation assured their continued support to expedite the completion of this vital project.

