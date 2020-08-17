Delegations call on Bilawal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Delegations of Peoples Lawyers' Forum (PLF) and PPP Women Wing Kashmir called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Monday.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present on the occasion, a press release said.

The PLF delegation was led by Sardar Latif Khosa. The Women Wing Kashmir delegation included Shaheen Kosar Dar, Shabnam Sadaqat, Fauzia Habib Musarrat Shaikh and other office bearers.

Nargis Faiz Malik, Gulzari Begum, Sumaira Gul and Sadaf Murtaza also met the PPP leader.