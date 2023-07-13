Delegations call on Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

A delegation of lawyers from Vehari and Burewala Bars on Thursday called on Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of lawyers from Vehari and Burewala Bars on Thursday called on Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar.

Members of the meeting lauded the efforts of the Law minister for the passage of the Lawyer's Protection bill.

The Law minister stated that welfare of lawyers is the government's top priority.

Education and Training of young lawyers is imperative to further improve professional standards.

The law minister assured maximum cooperation for the Construction and renovation of Bar rooms and technical facilities to improve working conditions for the Lawyers.