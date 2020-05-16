Delegations call on Minister Minority Affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine Saturday met with the different delegations of the minority communities and office bearers and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in Bahawalpur.

Matters of minorities were discussed in details, especially affects of coronavirus after the lockdown. Ijaz Alam said that that the provincial government was actively supporting the families who lost their job or source of income due to coronavirus crisis and hopefully under the tremendous leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan will soon come out from difficult times.