Delegations calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Friday urged people to work in liaison with government to address economic problems and maintain peace in the province.

He was talking to 60-members delegation of Hassan Khel sub Division at Governor House.

The delegation comprising elders of the areas was led by Moulana Junaid Afridi.

The delegation informed the governor about their problems relating to unavailability of drinking water, dilapidated conditions of schools, electricity transmission lines, establishment of Bank and post office.

They also demanded compiling a comprehensive report of their problems for initiating necessary action.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor assured the delegation of cooperation and said that their concerns would be conveyed to provincial and federal authorities for proper action.

He said that funds would be ensured in next budget for uplift of Hassan Khel area including up-gradation of schools and Basic Health Units.

Later delegations of Bajaur tribal district, Jandola and Abbottabad called on the governor and informed him about their problems.

The governor listened to their problems and assured them to provided needed help.