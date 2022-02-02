Delegations meet Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

Various delegations including DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DG Khan Bar Association, traders and PTI representatives held separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Circuit House DG Khan, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Various delegations including DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DG Khan Bar Association, traders and PTI representatives held separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Circuit House DG Khan, on Wednesday.

Talking on the occasion, the CM assured to resolve their problems and reiterated that the government was committed to serve the masses, said a handout issued here.

Genuine work was being done to upgrade the backward areas, he said and pointed out that the south Punjab secretariat had been given complete administrative and financial autonomy to serve its purpose.

ACS and additional IG Police of south Punjab had been fully empowered to run the departments, he said and added that the people of south Punjab would not have to go to Lahore for the solution of their problems. The funds of south Punjab were being spent to develop this area, the CM further said and reiterated that public service was his core mission.