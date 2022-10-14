UrduPoint.com

Delegations Of Karachi Markets Associations Call On Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Delegations of Karachi Markets Associations call on Sindh Governor

The delegations of the heads of various market associations of Karachi called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here on Friday at the Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The delegations of the heads of various market associations of Karachi called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here on Friday at the Governor House.

Head of Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) Maulana Bashir Farooqui was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

The delegation apprised the Governor Sindh about the health and cleanliness situation around the markets, encroachments, load shedding, street crimes and other issues.

Talking to the delegations' heads the Governor Sindh said that all the issues of the Karachi markets will be solved and he will soon visit all the commercial centers of the city.

Tessori said carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths around commercial centers will be done on priority basis. Police patrolling around the markets will be increased to ensure law and order, he added.

The heads of the delegation thanked the Governor Sindh for listening to the issues in detail.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Load Shedding Police Governor Law And Order Visit Market All

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says US Can Partner With Other SATCOM Ent ..

Pentagon Says US Can Partner With Other SATCOM Entities Besides SpaceX to Help U ..

1 minute ago
 Efforts for draining out flood water accelerated: ..

Efforts for draining out flood water accelerated: Sindh Info Minister

1 minute ago
 'White Cane Safety Day' to be observed tomorrow

'White Cane Safety Day' to be observed tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Leaders of Russia, Central Asia Agree to Boost Mut ..

Leaders of Russia, Central Asia Agree to Boost Mutual Trade, Investments

1 minute ago
 German Police Snap First Underwater Photos of Nord ..

German Police Snap First Underwater Photos of Nord Stream Leak - Reports

5 minutes ago
 EU Provides Over $97Mln to IMF Poverty Reduction T ..

EU Provides Over $97Mln to IMF Poverty Reduction Trust - Statement

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.