Delegations of Karachi Markets Associations call on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The delegations of the heads of various market associations of Karachi called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here on Friday at the Governor House.

Head of Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) Maulana Bashir Farooqui was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

The delegation apprised the Governor Sindh about the health and cleanliness situation around the markets, encroachments, load shedding, street crimes and other issues.

Talking to the delegations' heads the Governor Sindh said that all the issues of the Karachi markets will be solved and he will soon visit all the commercial centers of the city.

Tessori said carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths around commercial centers will be done on priority basis. Police patrolling around the markets will be increased to ensure law and order, he added.

The heads of the delegation thanked the Governor Sindh for listening to the issues in detail.