Delegations of merged areas contractors call on Governor, highlights issues

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday said that provincial and federal governments are striving to ensure clarity in the tender awarding process in merged districts aiming facilitation of contractors and transparency in the execution of uplift projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday said that provincial and Federal governments are striving to ensure clarity in the tender awarding process in merged districts aiming facilitation of contractors and transparency in the execution of uplift projects.

He was talking to a 24-member delegation of the All Tribal Contractors Association led by its President, Zahir Jan in Governor House Peshawar. The delegation comprised contractors of merged districts including Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram and Waziristan.

The delegation informed governor about their concerns and urged him to contact concerned authorities to resolve them.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor assured cooperation to delegation and also highlighted sacrifices of tribal people for establishment of peace.

He said that appropriate allocation would be made for uplift of tribal areas in coming budget and added that it would change the destiny of tribal areas and help addressing long-standing sense of deprivation of tribal people.

He also urged tribal contractors to ensure quality and transparency in completing uplift and development schemes in merged districts.

Later a delegation of tribal districts tehsil chairmen and elders called on KP Governor and inform him about their concerns relating to uplift work and pending payments to owners of houses and shops destroyed in operations.

A delegation of Swabi farmers also called on governor and highlighted their issues regarding the acquisition of cultivable land in their respective areas.