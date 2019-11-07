UrduPoint.com
Delegations Of Small Growers, Flour Mills Association Call On Governor Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday assured the small growers that he would discuss their issues with the Prime Minister Imran Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday assured the small growers that he would discuss their issues with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a meeting with a delegation of small growers which called on him, the Governor said that the Federal government was paying special attention to the production of cotton, sugarcane, rice and wheat, according to a statement.

Imran Ismail said that procurement of sugarcane at official rates and timely crushing was an important need of the hour.

During the meeting, the growers briefed the Governor about their issues.They said that the sale was being done at a lower price than the fixed price of sugarcane.

The delegation also apprised the Governor of delay in sugarcane crushing, non-availability of Bardana and other issues.

They requested that subsidy be provided to the growers in the electricity tariff. The growers thanked the Governor and added that first ever the small growers were being heard by the Governor.

The delegation requested the Governor that the federal government should instruct the Cane Commissioner to ensure that the mills operate on time and to ensure the sale at a fixed rate.

Later, a delegation of Flour Mills Association also called on Governor Imran Ismail.

The Governor said that every possible step would be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat in the province.

He said that the present government was trying to provide full relief to the people.

He said that he would talk to the prime minister for immediate resolution to the problems of flour mill owners.

