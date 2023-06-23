Open Menu

Delegations Of Youth Parliament, LCWU Visit PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Delegations from Youth Parliament and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) paid a study visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Friday.

On this occasion, a delegation consisting of 25 Youth Parliament members and 30 faculty and students from Lahore College for Women University's media studies department participated fervently.

According to the details, SP Ayesha Butt and Shift Commander DSPs visited various departments and gave a comprehensive briefing to the students, focusing on key aspects such as the public awareness campaign, media management strategies, and the innovative women safety app.

The delegation expressed deep interest in the Punjab Police Women Safety App. On this occasion, the participants expressed their views and said that the Women Safety Application is the best initiative of the Punjab Police for the protection of women. "We are very impressed to see the professionalism and ability of the Safe Cities team," they added.

