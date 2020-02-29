UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delhi Carnage To Lead To Indian Muslim's Radicalization Like Kashmir: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

Delhi carnage to lead to Indian Muslim's radicalization like Kashmir: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the ongoing carnage of Muslims in New Delhi and state sponsored terrorism in India would lead to the radicalization of 200 million Indian Muslims just like those of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the ongoing carnage of Muslims in New Delhi and state sponsored terrorism in India would lead to the radicalization of 200 million Indian Muslims just like those of Kashmir.

"In Delhi carnage of Muslims, state-sponsored terror through police & RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 million Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian Occupation forces & deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris," the prime minister remarked on Twitter.

He also shared the images from New Delhi depicting the children mourning over dead bodies of their slain parents, injured lying on streets, Muslim families fleeing the area, ransacked houses, gutted mosque and markets.

"I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also," the prime minister remarked.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Delhi Imran Khan Prime Minister World Police Twitter New Delhi Lead Market Mosque Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar shares first look of his anthem song for ..

33 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange plunges to three-year low

2 minutes ago

Controlling inflation topmost priority of govt : S ..

2 minutes ago

PM warns world community of disastrous consequence ..

22 minutes ago

Tarbela dam power generation level reduced

3 minutes ago

Nine bricks kiln owners arrested over violations

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.