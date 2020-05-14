UrduPoint.com
Delhi Has Lost Its War In The Disputed Region: Sardar Masood Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Delhi has lost its war in the disputed region: Sardar Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Thursday that aggression of the Indian Army is a proof of the fact that Delhi has lost its war in the disputed region.

He strongly condemned the brutal killing of Pir Merajuddin Shah at the hands of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Reacting over the latest killing in Occupied Kashmir today, he said India could not keep Kashmiri's enslaved at a gunpoint for a long time because majority of the people of the held territory is now totally alienated from New Delhi.

Sardar Masood Khan also condemned the use of brute force, including, pellet guns, against demonstrators protesting the gruesome murder.

He said that the international community including Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are fighting coronavirus while on the other the occupation army was busy in massacring defenseless and innocent Kashmiri people.

