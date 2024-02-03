Delhi High Court Orders Medical Treatment For Jailed Kashmiri Leader Yasin Malik
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 01:30 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Delhi High Court has issued an order directing the Indian Union government and Tihar jail authorities to refer Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to the Medical board for urgent medical treatment, said a report reaching here Friday from across the Line of Control (LoC).
Justice Anup Kumar Mandirtta of the Delhi High Court emphasized the need for immediate attention to Malik's deteriorating health condition, the report said.
Yasin Malik, a prominent figure in the Kashmiri struggle for freedom from Indian unlawful occupation and justice, has been suffering from heart ailments. The High Court's decision comes as a relief to his supporters and well-wishers who have been advocating for his proper medical care.
"Justice Anup Kumar Mandiratta passed the order in a plea moved by Yasin Malik seeking appropriate directions upon Union Government and jail authorities to refer him for “necessary medical treatment” as he is suffering from cardiac and kidney related ailments", the report said.
The learned court specifically instructed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to ensure that Malik receives appropriate and timely medical treatment.
This directive aims to address concerns raised about his well-being and provide him with the necessary care to alleviate his health issues, it said.
This ruling serves as a reminder of the importance placed on upholding human rights and ensuring the well-being of individuals, regardless of their political or ideological stance.
"Ever since the news of this court order spread, it was being anticipated in Kashmiri circles that there will be widespread relief and satisfaction among Yasin Malik's supporters and the larger Kashmiri community.
"The news brings hope for Yasin Malik's improved health and underscores the need for adequate medical attention to be provided to individuals in custody. The implementation of this court order, meanwhile, is being closely monitored and any further updates on Yasin Malik's health condition and treatment might emerge promptly from the concerned quarters", the report concluded.
