Delhi Police registers fake case against two Muslim student leaders

Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet before a court against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid and student Sharjeel Imam in a concocted case related to the "conspiracy" behind the February anti-Muslim violence in the northeast part of New Delhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet before a court against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid and student Sharjeel Imam in a concocted case related to the "conspiracy" behind the February anti-Muslim violence in the northeast part of New Delhi.

The two student leaders may face death penalty under the Modi-led fascist Indian government, Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday.

The police filed the charge sheet before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat against Khalid and Imam under relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

They have also been accused of rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, murder, promoting enmity on the ground of religion, language, caste etc and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty.