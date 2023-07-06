Open Menu

Delhi Trying To Change IIOJK Demography By Settling 2 Lakh Outsider Families: Mehbooba

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has said that Lieutenant Governor's administration is importing slums and poverty into Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the pretext of providing housing to homeless people, calling it an attempt to change the demography of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has said that Lieutenant Governor's administration is importing slums and poverty into Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the pretext of providing housing to homeless people, calling it an attempt to change the demography of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, she said that the LG made an announcement about giving land to 1.99 lakh landless people in J&K.

Doubts and concerns have come to the fore as to who these landless people in Jammu and Kashmir are, she said, adding, the Indian government figures placed before Parliament and said there are only 19,000 homeless families in the occupied territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started providing 150 square yard plots to landless families for the construction of their houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).

Mufti said it seems to be an attempt to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir to increase the BJP vote bank.

"Who are these two lakh families? Even if there are only five persons per family, it accounts for a population of 10 lakh," she added.

