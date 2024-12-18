Delhi’s confiscation policy deprives IIOJK people of all resources: APHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the BJP-led Indian government has deprived the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of all their resources.

APHC leaders, during a meeting in Srinagar, stressed that the Kashmir dispute is not a battle for power but a struggle for freedom from India’s illegal occupation. APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement, reiterated that the proxy rule imposed by New Delhi, through Hindutva-driven RSS/BJP bureaucrats led by Lieutenant Govenor Manoj Sinha and the Indian military establishment, is systematically plundering the territory’s resources.

The meeting noted that experts requisitioned from India are being employed to seize properties, lands, jobs, businesses and the economy, all in a bid to alter the territory’s demography. The leaders highlighted that the territory’s economy has collapsed, unemployment has reached unprecedented levels, and the youth are gripped by frustration.

The participants strongly condemned the confiscation of houses and other properties belonging to freedom-loving leaders and activists by the administration led by BJP-installed, corrupt, and communal Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

They asserted that these actions are aimed at demoralizing the resistance movement, but the Kashmiri people remain resolute in their struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The meeting further stated that the presence of over 900,000 Indian occupation forces has made Kashmir the most heavily militarized zone in the world. The territory has become one of the most dangerous places globally, with Indian forces operating under impunity provided by draconian laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Public Safety Act (PSA), and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The APHC leaders urged world powers to intervene for the sake of international peace and security to resolve the Kashmir dispute, once and for all.

The meeting also demanded the immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including Masarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, and others languishing in jails across IIOJK and India.

Additionally, tributes were paid to Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas on his death anniversary, recognizing him as a shining star of the Kashmir freedom movement who dedicated his life to the cause of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan.