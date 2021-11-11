UrduPoint.com

Delhi's Regional Summit Fails To Equate Terrorism With Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

Delhi's regional summit fails to equate terrorism with Afghanistan

The Regional Summit on Afghanistan in New Delhi failed to achieve the Indian objective of indirectly raising the bogey of terrorism in Afghanistan as a separate statement issued by Russia did not highlight the areas pointed by the host country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Regional Summit on Afghanistan in New Delhi failed to achieve the Indian objective of indirectly raising the bogey of terrorism in Afghanistan as a separate statement issued by Russia did not highlight the areas pointed by the host country.

Two statements, with varying content, were released by Russia and India at the conclusion of the New Delhi Regional Summit on Afghanistan on Wednesday showing differences in their stance on certain issues.

The summit was attended by National Security Advisers and Secretaries of the National Security Councils of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The meeting had no representation from either Afghanistan, China or Pakistan.

New Delhi focused on the "threats arising from terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking" in Afghanistan, according to the "Delhi Declaration." Ironically, Pakistan had already issued a dossier last year specifically pointing out the operation of 66 Indian-funded terrorist training camps, in collaboration with Afghan NDS, to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan.

Of the 12 points discussed at the meeting, four were related to extremism, terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking in Afghanistan, while "humanitarian concerns" were the last in order of priority in a statement released at the end of the meeting by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

However, interestingly, and in a rare move, Russia also issued its own statement, which showed divergent views on at least five areas.

On the issue of terrorism, the Delhi Declaration stressed the need "to ensure that Afghanistan would never become a safe haven for global terrorism".

However, the statement from Russia skipped that line.

Similarly, the Delhi Declaration called for ensuring that the fundamental rights of women, children and minority communities were not violated. The statement from Russia while mentioning the importance of ensuring the rights of women, children and national minorities, again skipped the words "fundamental" rights and "not violated".

The Delhi Declaration stressed "collective cooperation against the menace of radicalization, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking in the region," but the Russian statement made no such mention of "collective cooperation" on these issues.

In another instance, the Delhi Declaration recalled "relevant UN Resolutions on Afghanistan" and said the UN has a central role to play in Afghanistan and that its continued presence in the country must be "preserved". The Russian statement said they noted that the UN plays a central role in Afghanistan and the permanent UN presence in the country must be "maintained".

Another point mentioned in the Delhi Declaration was about holding the next Regional Security Dialogue in 2022, however, the Russian statement did not mention any such date. On the contrary, it said that the participants agreed to continue interaction on the Afghan issues.

Diplomatic experts believe that normally two different statements are not issued at the end of such a moot unless one of the participants has a specific point to make and wants to put his stance in black and white, explicitly expressing that the final agreement lacked consensus.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Iran Minority Russia China New Delhi Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Women From Agreement

Recent Stories

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 m ..

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 million e-commerce shoppers

32 minutes ago
 NATO Maneuvers in Black Sea Show Alliance's Longin ..

NATO Maneuvers in Black Sea Show Alliance's Longing to Step Up Military Tensions ..

52 seconds ago
 Ex-Afghan Military Pilots Join Taliban Air Force - ..

Ex-Afghan Military Pilots Join Taliban Air Force - Commander

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan can't afford health professionals leavin ..

Pakistan can't afford health professionals leaving for work abroad: President

55 seconds ago
 Nearly Half of Those Who Died of COVID in Past Day ..

Nearly Half of Those Who Died of COVID in Past Day in Lithuania Were Vaccinated ..

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for anti- ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for anti-measles,Rubella

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.