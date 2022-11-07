UrduPoint.com

Deliberations By COP27 Leaders To Shape Future About Climate Change: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says world should vow at COP27 to succeed at all costs.

CAIRO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that deliberations by the world leaders at COP27 will shape the future of our struggle against climate change.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif termed climate change a challenge of the century.

The Prime Minister said they have a duty to leave a clean and green environment to our coming generations. He said world should vow at COP27 to succeed at all costs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Egypt to participate in the “Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit” today (Monday).

This summit is taking place as part of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference.

The Prime Minister will also participate in other high-level events as a speaker, including the UN Secretary General’s roundtable to launch ‘Early Warning Systems for Executive Action Plan’, and the ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’, today, being hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

At the invitation of Egyptian Presidency of COP-27, the Prime Minister will co-chair, along with his Norwegian counterpart, a high-level roundtable discussion on “Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities”, tomorrow.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the margins of the summit.

The COP-27 is taking place at a time when millions of people in Pakistan and millions more in other parts of the world are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change.

