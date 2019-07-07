UrduPoint.com
Delighted To Launch National Poverty Graduation Initiative: PM

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:30 PM

Delighted to launch National Poverty Graduation Initiative: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that he was delighted to launch the National Poverty Graduation Initiative on Friday to provide interest free loans and skill training to the poorest households.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that the National Poverty Graduation Initiative was one of the several initiatives the government would launch this year under its flagship anti-poverty program Ehsaas.

He said the key aim of the Initiative was to lift millions out of poverty by targeting funds, resources and skills training at the most marginalized communities.

