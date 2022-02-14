Delimitation aims at benefiting BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has said that both delimitation exercise in the territory and Hijab controversy in Karnataka are aimed at benefiting the BJP, saying that the proposed draft will benefit them only to come to power.

Mehbooba Mufti talking to reporters in Kupwara district said, BJP wants to polarize the situation to get benefit in UP election, Kashmir Media Service reported.

She said that the leaders across India will take a stand on this. "Hope that students don't get demotivated. The dress code is part of the culture.

They are trying to convert this Gandhi's India into Godse's India," she said, adding that they want to make the lives of everyone difficult.

There seem to be two conspiracies in the Hijab row which include getting benefits in the UP elections and keeping Muslim girl students away from education, she claimed.

Regarding the delimitation, she said that a mess had been created with the proposed delimitation draft. "People in parts of Jammu are not happy with the proposal," she said.

Mehbooba said that they should have separated Poonch and Rajouri after 2026 and given them two separate seats for Parliament.