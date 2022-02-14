UrduPoint.com

Delimitation Aims At Benefiting BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Delimitation aims at benefiting BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has said that both delimitation exercise in the territory and Hijab controversy in Karnataka are aimed at benefiting the BJP, saying that the proposed draft will benefit them only to come to power.

Mehbooba Mufti talking to reporters in Kupwara district said, BJP wants to polarize the situation to get benefit in UP election, Kashmir Media Service reported.

She said that the leaders across India will take a stand on this. "Hope that students don't get demotivated. The dress code is part of the culture.

They are trying to convert this Gandhi's India into Godse's India," she said, adding that they want to make the lives of everyone difficult.

There seem to be two conspiracies in the Hijab row which include getting benefits in the UP elections and keeping Muslim girl students away from education, she claimed.

Regarding the delimitation, she said that a mess had been created with the proposed delimitation draft. "People in parts of Jammu are not happy with the proposal," she said.

Mehbooba said that they should have separated Poonch and Rajouri after 2026 and given them two separate seats for Parliament.

Related Topics

Election India Education Parliament Jammu Muslim Media Mufti From

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

4 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

4 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

4 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

4 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>