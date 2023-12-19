Delimitation cases be heard after elections: SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday suspended another decision of Balochistan High Court (BHC) pertaining to the delimitations and said all appeals, would be taken up again after the general elections.

The court reiterated that it wouldn’t spare any hindrance with regard to general polls in the country. There was no chance to delay the electoral process, it added.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, heard the various appeals against the delimitations in Balochistan.

Secretary ECP Umar Hameed appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the court said that the decision wouldn’t affect the cases of all petitioners.

It said that the court couldn’t accept any delay in the conduct of the general elections.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that there was a bit of stability in the country after the announcement of election date. Whether the petitioners didn’t want stability, he asked, adding that announcement of election schedule was not an ordinary issue.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it was not the duty of high court to see the maps, rather it was the job of ECP. He said that it could derail the process of polls if the court allowed the changes in the delimitations at this stage. There was no chance of delay in elections, he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the court wouldn’t intervene if there were no elections ahead. The court was protecting the right of petitioners, he said.