Delimitation lists of District Kohat displayed for public

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) ::District Election Commissioner Kohat, Asif Khan Friday said that process of preliminary delimitation in district Kohat has been completed and the lists have been displayed for public in regional office.

In a statement issued here, he said that objections over the new delimitation lists can be submitted in office of Regional Election Commissioner by February 13.

Applicants have to submit voter certificate, copy of National Identity Card and map of the concerned tehsil with the objection application.

He said that there are 107 councils in district Kohat including 38 village councils and 16 neighborhood councils in tehsil Kohat, 14 village councils and 4 neighborhood councils in tehsil Laachi, 19 village councils in teshil Gumbat, and 13 village councils and 3 neighborhood councils in Darra Adam Khel.